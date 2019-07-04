Despite Olentangy flooding, Clintonville fireworks still happening Thursday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Major relief comes to residents of Clintonville who were worried flooding along the Olentangy Trail would put a stop to their fireworks celebration Thursday.

Due to the opening of the Delaware Dam to alleviate flooding there, the trail was flooded most of Wednesday. Heavy rains in the area over the last two days didn’t help matters much.

However, as of Wednesday night, the water has receded enough to allow the fireworks to go on… provided Mother Nature cooperates.

“I’m not going to get my exercise in, but my biggest concern is how are we going to walk the path to the fireworks tomorrow night,” said Tim Conway, a Clintonville resident.

Fireworks may have gone off in downtown Columbus, but Conway was worried flooding throughout the Park of Roses and Northmoor Park will cancel Thursday’s plans.

“We have so much rain this year, it’s more than the river can take,” he said.

Flooding along the Olentangy Trail has many wanting to know when the rain will stop.

They were just saying, ‘Oh how much higher it’s going to get…we don’t normally see it this high,'” said Greg Feustel, resource manager for the Army Corps of Engineers, who are responsible for opening the dam.

The Army Corps of Engineers said the high waters along the trail are a result of excessive rain and the opening of the dams at Delaware State Park. The corps of engineers decide if dams are open.

“This morning with all the rain we had, we made the decision to cut back all the releases from the dam to prevent further flooding downstream,” Feustel said. “We went from about 3600 cfs (cubic feet per second) down to 300 cfs in six hours.”

However, that could change.

“Delaware releases into the Olentangy River even from this morning has come down by four feet,” Feustel said. “We are increasing our releases this evening, but we are going to watch it closely based off the prediction of passing thunderstorms tonight.”

People headed to Clintonville’s fireworks said they are already making other plans.

“We won’t be coming this way,” said Raphael Velasquez. “This is not going to go down tomorrow. That grass is going to be wet.”

As of now, the fireworks are on for Thursday starting at 10 p.m.