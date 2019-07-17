Despite crashes, ODOT says stretch of I-71 near Grove City is safe

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation says a stretch of I-71 is safe, after two accidents in as many days.

Early Tuesday morning, a semi-truck crashed on I-71 north, between Stringtown Road and I-270.

Nearly 24 hours later, investigators said a stolen vehicle crashed in almost the same location, which is a construction zone.

An ODOT spokeswoman said the two accidents were likely just a coincidence.

“Today, the project engineer was out and reviewed this area of the work zone, just kind of to make sure everything was in its proper place, to see if there were any adjustments we needed to make as far as location of the barrier wall, barrels, are the signs clear, that type of thing,” said Breanna Badanes. “We didn’t find anything out of place so it’s just an area that we’ll keep an eye on in the future.”

Badanes is encouraging all drivers to use extra caution, when traveling through this area and every construction zone.

“It’s not unlike any other work zone,” she said. “Any work zone that you drive through is going to have narrow lanes, narrow shoulders. That’s why we lowered the speed limit and it really requires your full attention because there’s less room for error.”

No one was injured in either of this week’s accidents.