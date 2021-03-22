Despite changes by IRS for federal taxes, Ohio filing deadline remains April 15

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you are planning on taking advantage of the extended deadline for your 2020 federal income taxes, be aware that Ohio’s deadline remains unchanged.

Last week, the IRS extended the filing deadline for individual tax returns until May 17. It’s the second year in a row that an extra month has been added to the traditional April 15 deadline. In a statement, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said, “The IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic.”

But a representative of the Ohio Department of Taxation confirmed that, as of Monday, the state has yet to move its deadline from April 15.

Federal taxes must be filed before state taxes in Ohio since you are required to carry over the adjusted gross income from your federal form. That means, until a change is announced, Ohioans will have to treat April 15 as the de-facto deadline.

And, although Ohio does honor extensions granted for filing federal income taxes, it does not have a separate system for granting extensions for only state taxes. Extensions don’t change when you payments are due, if you owe taxes.