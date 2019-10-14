Despite break-in, Grandview Heights shopowner keeps sense of humor

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A local business is picking up the pieces Sunday night after being broken into.

All of the cash inside was stolen from the Butcher & Grocer in Grandview Heights.

Columbus Police took fingerprints inside the store and are investigating the break-in.

Despite what happened, however, the owner of the shop isn’t letting it keep him down.

Owner Tony Tanner still has his sense of humor, as seen in the sign posted on the shop Sunday.

On the boarded-up door to the store, he has a sign telling people, “Please don’t break-in. The last person already took everything.”

When Tanner got to his shop Sunday morning, he was met with a shattered glass door.

“There was just glass everywhere,” he said. ‘I couldn’t believe that little door produced so much. I’m still picking it up.”

There was also a rock inside the shop.

“So they just took this rock right here, the one on the right, this one, that was the smashing device,” Tanner said.

He said the break-in likely happened sometime between 3 and 8 a.m. Sunday. The cash drawer was taken right off the counter. Inside the drawer was money from Friday’s and Saturday’s sales.

The break-in also prevented the store from opening Sunday.

“It’s a big hit for us, being a small business,” Tanner said. “We’re not a giant, so every little bit of cash counts. There was a lot of cash in there that just walked out the front door with no sales attached to it.”

But the Butcher & Grocer is already starting to rebound.

“A friend of ours let us borrow this one,” Tanner said, gesturing to the cash drawer.

Now he has another so he can reopen.

Tanner said because Sunday was a nice day weather-wise, he likely missed out on a lot of business. He said community members were asking all day how they could help and plan on coming in in full force to get their meats when the shop opens again.

“Hopefully, whoever is walking around with our money is doing something good with it, but kind of doubt it,” Tanner said.

Tanner plans to get cameras installed, and he expects the door to be fixed sometime next week.

And as the sign posted there now says, the shop will be open Monday.