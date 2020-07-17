Deputy’s loaded handgun found in Hilliard Target family bathroom

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police responded to a report of a deputy leaving a loaded handgun in the bathroom of a Target store Thursday morning.

The incident was reported around 11:22 a.m. Thursday at the Target on Trueman Blvd in Hilliard, near Mill Run.

The caller told Hilliard police a Sig P226 handgun on a gun belt was looped around a handle in the family bathroom of the store. Police said the handgun was loaded with one round in the chamber and a full magazine.

Hilliard police identified the handgun as belonging to a Franklin County deputy. It was turned over to the sheriff’s office a short time later.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy immediately self-reported after realizing what happened.

The incident is under administrative investigation by the sheriff’s office. The deputy has not been placed on leave. Discipline could range from a reprimand to a suspension.

A photo of the gun hanging in the bathroom was posted on Reddit Thursday evening.

Found in the FAMILY restroom in Hilliard Target in Ohio. Left by a sheriff deputy. from r/Columbus

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools