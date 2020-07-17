Deputy’s loaded handgun found in Hilliard Target family bathroom

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police responded to a report of a deputy leaving a loaded handgun in the bathroom of a Target store Thursday morning.

The incident was reported around 11:22 a.m. Thursday at the Target on Trueman Blvd in Hilliard, near Mill Run.

The caller told Hilliard police a Sig P226 handgun on a gun belt was looped around a handle in the family bathroom of the store. Police said the handgun was loaded with one round in the chamber and a full magazine.

Hilliard police identified the handgun as belonging to a Franklin County deputy. It was turned over to the sheriff’s office a short time later.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy immediately self-reported after realizing what happened.

The incident is under administrative investigation by the sheriff’s office. The deputy has not been placed on leave. Discipline could range from a reprimand to a suspension.

A photo of the gun hanging in the bathroom was posted on Reddit Thursday evening.