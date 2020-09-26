Franklin Co. deputy killed in crash remembered as a fantastic person

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has lost one of their own.

Deputy Angela Kane was a daughter, a mother and as Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said, a fantastic person.

“It’s just so tragic people are in shock,” Baldwin said during a press conference Friday.

Kane was killed while on her way to work Friday during a six-vehicle accident on Route 33.

Baldwin said she was someone that everyone liked and a great employee, the kind of the employee that everyone wants.

“I know she lived in southern Ohio in Logan with her parents and helped take care of them,” noted Baldwin.

She worked in the main jail and was involved in training other staff as well.

Baldwin said, unfortunately, he’s seen a lot of deputies die during his time in public service.

“When people volunteer to serve the public and it’s many times, in harm’s way, in danger, and when something like this happens, it hurts,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin said the department would like to honor her memory, but it’s too early to announce any plans.