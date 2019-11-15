Deputy injured in Licking County crash

ETNA TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) — A Licking County deputy and another person were injured in a crash Friday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 7am, Licking County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ashley Murphy, of Newark, was turning left onto Pike Street from State Route 310 in a 2012 Ford Police Interceptor, when the vehicle was struck by a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Perry Howell, of Richwood.

The collision sent Murphy’s vehicle into a 2008 Ford Focus that was stopped at the intersection, and then off the right side of the roadway and into a utility pole.

Murphy and Howell were transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.