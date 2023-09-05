WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) – An Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser was struck in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning along Interstate 70, approximately eight miles west of Columbus.

According to an OSHP release, a cruiser was part of a traffic control scene in which a commercial vehicle was on fire along Interstate 70 West, at mile-marker 82 near West Jefferson.

At around 2:30 a.m., a 59-year-old man, who was traveling westbound, failed to move over for a public safety vehicle also assisting at the incident. The man was operating a 2024 International commercial truck and struck the back of the cruiser.

Trooper Anthony Guarjardo of the Patrol’s West Jefferson Post was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and treated for minor injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Jefferson Township Fire/EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation. The crash remains under investigation.