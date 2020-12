MUSKINGUM COUNTY (WCMH) – Deputies are searching for Travis C. Robbins, who was last seen in Trinway, Ohio.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office says Robbins went missing on Dec. 13. Deputies say he has red hair and blue eyes. He’s described to be 6-foot 4-inches, weighing 230 pounds.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 740-452-3637.