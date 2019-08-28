Deputies searching for suspect in shooting at Speedway

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who is accused of firing multiple gunshots at a customer at a Speedway gas station early Wednesday morning after the two got into an argument.

The shooting occurred just after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday after two customers got into a verbal argument near the gas pumps at 3006 Noe Bixby Road in Columbus, according to the sheriff’s office.

The unknown suspect got produced a handgun and fired several shots, striking the victim’s vehicle, however, the victim was not shot, officials said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot after the shooting, officials said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or can help to identify the suspect they are asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (614) 525-3351.