Deputies searching for Perry County missing teen

CROOKSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Sheriff deputies in Perry County are asking for help locating a missing teen.  

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Brianna Young has been missing since 11pm, Sunday, from the Crooksville area.  

Brianna is described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall, 90 pounds, with shoulder length brown hair, and hazel eyes.  

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved burgundy shirt, black leggings and black boots. 

Anyone with information on Brianna’s whereabouts is asked to call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 740-342-4123.    

