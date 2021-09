PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies in Pike County are asking for help locating a missing woman.

According to a post on the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Amy McIver, 46, was last seen leaving her home in the 13000 block of S.R. 124 in Piketon, on September 12.

Her family says she left in a white 2008 Chrysler Sebring convertible.

Deputies ask anyone with information on McIver’s whereabouts to call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111 or local law enforcement