ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies in Ross County are asking for help locating a missing man.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, George McDonald, 69, was last seen July 9, in the area of Eastern Avenue.

McDonald is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies ask anyone with information on McDonald’s whereabouts to call the RCSO at 740-773-1185.