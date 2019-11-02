Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl from Morgan Twp.

MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to find a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Haeden Kinder went missing from her residence in Morgan Township at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

She is described as a female with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Haeden weighs approximately 90 pounds and is approximately 5 feet tall.

She was last seen wearing a black River Valley shirt and black leggings with white handprints on them.

Anyone with any information about Haeden’s whereabouts is asked to call the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at 740-446-1221 or call 911.