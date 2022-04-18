ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies in Muskingum County say the three inmates who escaped early Monday morning are now all in custody.

According to the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, at about 12:03 a.m., three inmates, Aaron Veyon, Cole Taylor, and Roy Agin, who were being housed together on the third floor of the Muskingum County Jail, jumped a corrections officer as he was making his rounds and wrestled his keys away.

The three inmates exited the jail, entered the courthouse before leaving through the old Main Street entrance, setting off the fire alarm.

Deputies say the suspects were originally able to avoid being detained after running southeast through the downtown Zanesville area. Before 10 a.m., however, deputies announced that all three inmates were caught.

The corrections officer did suffer minor injuries during the escape, deputies say.

The inmates had been incarcerated for the following charges:

Veyon was being held for weapons under disability, trafficking in drugs and three counts of felony drug possession.

Taylor was being held for receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence.

Agin was being held for falsification, escape and failure to appear. Agin’s current charge of escape stems from him not appearing at a parole hearing.