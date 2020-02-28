1  of  75
Deputies searching for 2 teens who ran away from Children’s Center of Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies are asking for help locating two teens that ran away from a children’s center in Gallia County. 

According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:15pm, Thursday, 15-year-old Phillip Stelle, and 16-year-old Anthony Stoll ran away from the Children’s Center of Ohio located at 55 Allison Road, Patriot, Ohio.  

Steele, from Hardin County, is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, 120 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.  

Stoll, from Hamilton County, is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 133 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.  

Deputies say both teens could be wearing pajama pants, orange crocs style shoes, and blue or red t-shirts. Their hair is no longer as seen in the photo, but is now short.  

Deputies ask anyone who sees either one of these teens, to call 911 immediately.  

