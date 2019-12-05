Deputies searching for 15-year-old boy missing from Bucyrus area

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy missing from the Bucyrus area who was last seen by his grandparents on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Brandon Wade was last seen wearing blue jeans, gray pullover hoodie and brown cowboy boots with the U.S. flag on them. 

He took a black bike from the residence, authorities said.

Brandon is described as Dirty blonde short hair, 5″10, approximately 150 pounds with blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Brandon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906.

