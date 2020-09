ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies are searching for a missing 19-year-old in Athens County.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says its searching for Tyler Warner, 19, last seen on September 9 at 2 p.m. Warner is a resident of The Plains.

According to reports, Warner left in a 2015 White Chrysler 2000 with HMP8555 on the license plate.

He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, gray shorts, and brown sandals.

Police ask anyone with information to call 740-593-6633.