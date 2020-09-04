Deputies search for missing 17-year-old in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Deputies are searching for a 17-year-old who’s been missing since Thursday.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Livesay, 17, went missing around noon near Murphy Road in Sunbury.

Livesay is 6-foot 2-inches tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, dark colored sweatpants and had on rollerblades. He’s carrying black and white tennis shoes with him, a black watch and a pink MP3 player.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 740-833-2800.