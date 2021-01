HIGHLAND COUNTY (WCMH) – Deputies are searching for a man suspected of hitting a 22-month-old child with a car.

Investigators say 31-year-old Nickolas D. Tilliard hit the child, dragging him for a short distance on January 5. Tilliard left the scene after the crime occurred, according to police.

Deputies seek help locating the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 937-393-1421.