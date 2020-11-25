Deputies search for 2 suspects, accused of stealing credit cards from cars

DELAWARE COUNTY (WCMH) – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with identifying two suspects.

According to deputies, two suspects broke into several vehicles and stole multiple items, including credit cards, near Alum Creek on Nov. 16.

From surveillance footage, the people appear to be a man and woman, who drove away in a gray Chrysler 200 with tinted windows.

Deputies believe the suspects were seen using those credit cards at a convenience store in Lewis Center. The woman is seen wearing a designer mask, she supposedly stole from a vehicle as well.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 740-833-2892.