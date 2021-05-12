Deputies: Possible pipe bomb found in Pickaway County

ASHVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies in Pickaway County are investigating after a possible pipe bomb was found at a residence.

According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, just before 5 p.m., Tuesday, deputies were called to a residence in the 13000 block of Winchester Road, in Ashville, on a possible pipe bomb.

The first deputy on scene located the alleged pipe bomb, evacuated the residence, and requested a bomb squad.

The Franklin County Bomb Squad responded to the scene and detonated the possible pipe bomb.

Deputies continue to investigate and say evidence has been turned over to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office for analysis.