HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for a convicted sex offender, who failed to report his whereabouts.

There’s a warrant for the arrest of Charles Smith also known as Wally. He’s 34 years old, 6-foot 1-inch and 252 pounds.

Smith was recently released from jail and has failed to report his current whereabouts. Deputies believe he may be around the City of Logan or the Enterprise area.

Deputies ask anyone with information to 740-385-2131.