Deputies need help locating high-risk 64-year-old woman missing in Fairfield County

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities need help locating 64-year-old Sumiati Lauren Halim, who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s office said Halim was last seen at Meijer on Diley Road in Canal Winchester around 12:15 p.m. She weighs between 100-120 pounds and is 4 feet 8 with short dark hair and dark eyes.

Deputies say she’s is a high risk adult with diabetes and she does not speak English nor can she drive.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 740-652-7911.

