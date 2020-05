MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies in Knox County are looking for a man they say fled after a pursuit and crash.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says Lucas Stagg has an active felony warrant for burglary.

According to the sheriff’s office, he ran from officers after a pursuit and traffic crash on Lower Green Valley Road.

Anyone with information about Lucas Stagg is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 740-397-3333×1.