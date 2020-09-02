Deputies investigating double fatal shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southeast Columbus after reported gunfire.

According to Marc Gofstein from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received multiple calls about gunfire in the 5000 block of Chatterton Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies and medics responded to the scene, where they found two victims suffering from gun shot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office are currently on scene and investigating.

