Suspect shot, killed by officer during robbery of north Columbus Bob Evans

Deputies investigating Coshocton County man’s death

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies in Coshocton County say they’re investigating the murder of a man who was initially reported missing.  

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, on January 21, deputies were called to investigate the disappearance of Gilbert Dale Walton, 50. 

Deputies say once they began investigating, they began receiving tips of possible foul play in regard to Walton’s disappearance.  

At about 11:18pm, Friday, Walton’s body was found in the area of State Route 93, entering Muskingum County.  

Deputies say they are treating Walton’s death as a murder and a female is in custody.

The female’s name is being withheld pending the filing of formal charges.  

