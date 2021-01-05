Deputies investigating Coshocton County double homicide

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Coshocton County.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:42 p.m., Monday, deputies were called to the 23000 block of Hutchinson Avenue on the report of a shooting.

While responding, deputies were advised that the suspect had left the scene in a silver Honda Civic. Deputies began pursuing the vehicle on SR 621 near Canal Lewisville, until the suspect crashed in the area of U.S. 36 and SR 621 and he was taken into custody.

Other deputies arrived on scene of the shooting where they found a female lying in the yard in front of the house and a male found dead inside the home. Deputies say both had been shot multiple times.

The female was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies continue to investigate and say the names of the victims and the suspect will be released at a later time.