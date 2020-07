LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Deputies are investigating after finding a decomposed body near Heritage Drive, Wednesday morning.

Licking County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve discovered a badly decomposed body off of National Road near Heritage Drive in Etna Township at 8:40 a.m.

According to their reports, there’s no obvious signs of foul play at this time.

The Licking County Sheriff’s detectives say they’re working to identify the deceased person and determine their cause of death.