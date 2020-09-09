Deputies investigate a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Baker Road and State Route 39.

Deputies say upon arrival, they discovered a gold 2012 Jeep Laredo with severe damage to its front end. The driver of the vehicle, Dennis Laferty, 60, and passenger Mildred Laferty, 83, were transported to Shelby Hospital and then taken to Grant Medical Center.

The other vehicle involved was a white 2005 Freightliner Semi, driven by 18-year-old James M. Stuart.

According to authorities, Stuart was issued a failure to yield violation and was not injured in the crash.

The vehicles were towed from the scene and authorities say drugs aren’t suspected to be involved.