BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) – Deputies are working to recover a teen who went swimming at a retention pond, Saturday evening.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says a group of young adults went swimming and one person failed to surface near the 8000 block of Kesegs Way around 9:30 p.m.

According to deputies, crews had to suspend their search last night and are continuing their search for the 19-year-old swimmer.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says information will be released soon