Deputies charge man with OVI after dragging street sign with crashed vehicle

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (WCMH) — A 32-year-old Columbus man is facing multiple charges including operating a vehicle under the influence after a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving down a street in a crashed vehicle dragging a street sign.

Timothy Ferrell Jr. was charged with OVI and driving with no headlights after a deputy stopped him on Frank Road and U.S. 62 when a deputy observed a vehicle operating with no headlights and something very large protruding from the front of the vehicle, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

In a dash cam video posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page with the headline: “Don’t Drink and Drive,” Ferrell told the deputy he was trying to get to the “worksite” and didn’t realize he had hit anything.

When the deputy asked Ferrell to get out of the vehicle, he hits the windshield wiper switch and the deputy gives him instructions on how to use the gear shifter in his vehicle.

Once Ferrell was out of the vehicle, Ferrell told the deputy he drank: “21%, two Malibus.”

Two bottles, the deputy asked?

“Two pints,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Jail.