COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Deputies are looking for a missing teen last seen on June 22.

Franklin County Deputies say they’re searching for Myionna Hester, 15, who was reported missing on June 22.

According to police she is 5-foot 6-inches tall, 194 pounds, has dark brown eyes and appears to have a broken nose. Police believe she may be on the east side of Columbus.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-525-3333.