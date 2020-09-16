Deputies arrest man suspected of stealing catalytic converters

THE PLAINS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police say they’ve arrested a man suspected of stealing catalytic converters.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested James Howerton, 47, after deputies executed a search warrant at 7 Beech Road in the Plains.

According to authorities, the suspect had been stealing the converters over the past several months throughout Athens County.

“If you are stealing and or illegally buying catalytic converters, we will find you and bring you to justice,” Sheriff Rodney Smith states, “I have dedicated my criminal interdiction units, detectives, and all road units to find you and put a stop to this criminal activity immediately. You can run, but you cannot hide.”

Howerton was arrested for theft, breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools. All charges are fifth-degree felonies. His bond is set for $35,000 with 10% allowed, authorities say.