BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a 14-year-old male suspected of arson.

According to deputies, an unoccupied structure caught on fire near the 6800 block of Leesville Road. The fire spread down the road and damaged another occupied structure nearby.

Authorities say the 14-year-old’s identity is being withheld but is facing arson charges. He’s currently held at the Richland County Juvenile Detention Center.