Demonstrators hold pro-impeachment rally in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On the eve of the House of Representatives’ impeachment vote against President Donald Trump, pro-impeachment protests took place all across the country, including one in Columbus Tuesday night.

Demonstrators were out in full force and drivers passing by honked their horns in support of Trump’s impeachment along High Street near Graceland Shopping Center.

Protesters held signs reading, “Impeach Trump,” and “Noboby is above the law.”

It was one of hundreds of protests happening across the country.

Meanwhile, Trump campaign officials released a statement regarding Wednesday’s vote and next year’s election:

“Democrats know they have no chance of beating President Trump at the ballot box so they are instead trying to rob millions of Americans and Ohioans of their voice by pursuing this bogus impeachment sham.

This politically motivated witch hunt, combined with the socialist policies espoused by the left, will only prove to help President Trump win four more years in 2020.” Dan Lusheck, Trump Victory Ohio spokesman

The full House is scheduled to vote on two articles of impeachment against the president. It would be the fourth time an American president faced the threat of being removed from office.

Organizers for the Columbus event estimated 1,500 people showed up for the rally.

“There was an additional huge response from drivers honking in support of our demand that the House of Representatives fulfills its constitutional duty by impeaching Donald Trump for abusing the power of his office to withhold military aid from a foreign ally for his personal political gain, and the Senate hold a fair trial with witnesses and remove him from office for attempting to rig the 2020 election because no one—including the president—is above the law,” rally organizers wrote in a post-rally email.