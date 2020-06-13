Demonstration in Grandview Heights seeks meaningful change

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) – Demonstrations in response to George Floyd’s death are happening again Saturday in central Ohio.

In Grandview Heights, one of the largest demonstrations in weeks finished just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

The march ended up at Wyman Woods Park, where people have been speaking through a megaphone about why they marched.

The demonstration started at the Big Lots on Grandview Avenue, then down the street, marching by all the restaurants, chanting as protesters passed those out having lunch or drinks.

Many neighbors also took to the streets in support as the crowed passed by.

Columbus Police assisted the demonstration as officers blocked some of the streets in the area.

When the march arrived at the park, demonstrators spoke for about an hour.

Grandview has had some events related to the protests over the last two weeks, but nothing matched the march on Saturday.

Organizers said just because Grandview hasn’t had the daily protests doesn’t mean the issues people are protesting are not issues in the neighborhood.

“Last Saturday, I was walking downtown Grandview and seeing people going out and wining and dining, while 10 minutes away, people are fighting for their freedom,” said protester Dasha O’Leary.

Organizers and speakers in the crowd said marching was not enough. They want this march to lead to real change and real action.