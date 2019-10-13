Democrats dine before Tuesday’s debate in Westerville

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Democratic Presidential is just two days away and a few of the Democratic candidates are already in town for its state dinner.

The national Democratic chairman and four of the party’s 2020 presidential contenders are scheduled to headline the Ohio Democratic Party’s biggest annual fundraiser.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez will be joined by White House candidates Rep. Tim Ryan, Julián Castro, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer at the dinner, which is being held October 13 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

The event falls two days before the fourth Democratic presidential primary debate being held at Otterbein University in Westerville.

“This is very important tonight because we have people from all over the state of Ohio, our party chairs,” said Rep. Joyce Beatty, (D-OH). “We have millennials and young folks because we’re coming together because we know, on Tuesday, we have the debate right here in central Ohio. We’re excited because these candidates have strong messages and we know no matter who you are with, any one of their messages is better than Donald Trump’s is.”

Of the candidates at the fundraiser, only Ryan failed to qualify for the debate. However, the Ohio Congressman says he has no plans to leave the presidential race.

Republican President Donald Trump decisively carried Ohio in 2016. Ohio Democratic Chairman David Pepper says suburbs like Westerville are trending Democratic and are shaping up as major political battlegrounds next year.