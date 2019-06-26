Democratic Debate 2020: Women’s health, student debt among top issues for Central Ohio voters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) Several people in central Ohio say their eyes will be glued Wednesday to the first Democratic debate for 2020 presidential run.

Some of the issues people are worried about include the economy, rising student debt, women’s health and affordable housing.

“Increasing cost of student debt,” said Andrew Doup.

Will Gillespie said: “I’m very concerned about gerrymandering.”

Kelly Harrop said she concerned about many things, “Affordable housing, being a recent college grad, that’s important to all of us, and the shape of the economy, college debt, all of that.”

Kelly Harrop said she will watch the Democratic debates with friends.

She said out of all the issues she can point to two top her list.

“So I’m really interested in hearing them talk about women’s health issues,” said Harrop. “I mean obviously we’ve seen the “heartbeat bill” passed in Ohio and Georgia. So that is something I would be interested in hearing them talk about. I’m also incredibly concerned with what’s happening at the border, and the detention camps. So, I would like to see them address more important ways to fix what’s going on down there, more humane ways.”

Harrop’s concerns are issues that people here in Ohio have rallied for and against.

Another issue Ohioans are facing is how tariffs are affecting farmers.

Many farmers say they have already taken a financial hit because of what the rain has done to their fields.

Gillespie said tariffs are also causing some issues for farmers.

So he wants to know if there’s a Democratic candidate who would be able to help him and his family.

“My primary issue that I’m going to be voting on when it’s time is going to be how that candidate is going to handle tariffs and foreign trade especially with Ag commodities.”

Gillespie said the trade wars have added a second, unwanted obstacle.

“The main concern is the unpredictability especially with the soybean market,” said Gillespie. “For us, the soybean is our livelihood, and if we can’t plan very well it sure makes that next year a lot harder to try and anticipate what to expect and it makes management more difficult.”

He said the current trade wars make it nearly impossible for them to plan out next years crop.

“We’re like should we transition to more of the winter wheat or corn as well. There’s high input cost with corn, so we have to balance those cost and try to make wise decisions. That’s all we can do is try,” Gillespie said.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a recent interview he does not expect a trade deal to be reached between the U.S. and China when President Donald Trump meets China’s president at this month’s G-20 summit but hopes one can happen by the end of the year, he said.

Gillespie response to that was he wants to hear if a Democratic candidate has a better solution.