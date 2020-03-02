Delta adding nonstop flights to Seattle from John Glenn Columbus airport

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Starting in June, passengers can fly nonstop from Columbus to Seattle with Delta Air Lines.

According to a release from John Glenn International Airport, beginning June 8, Delta will be flying an Airbus A220 from Columbus to Seattle.

Seattle is Delta’s 14th nonstop destination served from John Glenn International, where the airline offers up to 37 daily flights from Columbus to Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York-JFK, New York-LaGuardia, Raleigh/Durham, Salt Lake City and now Seattle, as well as seasonal flights to Cancun, Ft. Myers, Miami and Orlando.

Flight Schedule: