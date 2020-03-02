Delta adding nonstop flights to Seattle from John Glenn Columbus airport

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Starting in June, passengers can fly nonstop from Columbus to Seattle with Delta Air Lines. 

According to a release from John Glenn International Airport, beginning June 8, Delta will be flying an Airbus A220 from Columbus to Seattle. 

Seattle is Delta’s 14th nonstop destination served from John Glenn International, where the airline offers up to 37 daily flights from Columbus to Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York-JFK, New York-LaGuardia, Raleigh/Durham, Salt Lake City and now Seattle, as well as seasonal flights to Cancun, Ft. Myers, Miami and Orlando. 

Flight Schedule:

FlightDepart (local)Arrival (local)
CMH to SEA7:15 a.m.9:25 a.m.
SEA to CMH10:30 p.m.6:00 a.m.
Return schedule change effective Sept. 1, 2020
SEA to CMH5:15 p.m.12:45 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools