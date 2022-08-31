Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

High pressure building across the Ohio Valley will provide plenty of sunshine and lower humidity to wrap up the month of August. Temperatures will hover around 80 this afternoon.

A pleasant northwesterly flow will bring comfortable temperatures to begin the month of September. After a seasonally warm day on Thursday, temperatures will warm to above-normal levels during the holiday weekend, as winds turn southerly behind departing high pressure.

A gradual increase in moisture and a surface boundary will contribute to an increase in clouds to start the holiday weekend, with a few isolated showers and storms possible south of Interstate 70 during the afternoon and early evening.

A more humid, seasonally warm pattern will prevail through the holiday weekend, with a few pop-up showers and isolated storms, though coverage will be very spotty through Labor Day allowing for most outdoor activities.

Forecast

Wednesday: Sunny, puffy clouds, pleasant. High 81
Tonight: Clearing, mild. Low 61
Thursday: Mainly sunny, seasonal. High 82
Friday: Partly cloudy, isolated shower south. High 84 (62)
Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, warm, stray shower. High 86 (64)
Sunday: Partly sunny, warm. High 85 (62)
Monday: Partly sunny, isolated storm p.m. High 83 (63)
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storm. High 82 (62)