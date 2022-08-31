High pressure building across the Ohio Valley will provide plenty of sunshine and lower humidity to wrap up the month of August. Temperatures will hover around 80 this afternoon.

A pleasant northwesterly flow will bring comfortable temperatures to begin the month of September. After a seasonally warm day on Thursday, temperatures will warm to above-normal levels during the holiday weekend, as winds turn southerly behind departing high pressure.

A gradual increase in moisture and a surface boundary will contribute to an increase in clouds to start the holiday weekend, with a few isolated showers and storms possible south of Interstate 70 during the afternoon and early evening.

A more humid, seasonally warm pattern will prevail through the holiday weekend, with a few pop-up showers and isolated storms, though coverage will be very spotty through Labor Day allowing for most outdoor activities.

Forecast

Wednesday: Sunny, puffy clouds, pleasant. High 81

Tonight: Clearing, mild. Low 61

Thursday: Mainly sunny, seasonal. High 82

Friday: Partly cloudy, isolated shower south. High 84 (62)

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, warm, stray shower. High 86 (64)

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm. High 85 (62)

Monday: Partly sunny, isolated storm p.m. High 83 (63)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storm. High 82 (62)