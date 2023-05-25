COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman involved in a two-vehicle crash early this morning in Delaware County has died.

According to the Delaware Police Department, a woman driving a white Jeep Cherokee SUV struck a Dodge Ram 2500 head-on at State Route 37 near East Davidson Lane at 4:18 a.m. Thursday on the east side of Delaware.

The driver of the Jeep, which sustained heavy damage to the front end of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the pickup truck was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition. State Route 37 was closed between Sweeney Road and Glenn Road in both directions for over two hours. By 6:40 a.m.

Delaware police could not confirm what led to the crash and an investigation remains ongoing. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.