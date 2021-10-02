DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Delaware Walk to End Alzheimer’s returned in-person Saturday in downtown Delaware.

NBC4’s Colleen Marshall was the emcee for the walk, which raises money for Alzheimer’s research and care and support for local families with a loved one diagnosed with the disease.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, with more than 220,000 of them residing in Ohio.

Every year, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the largest fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association of Central Ohio. Organizers said Saturday’s walk raise just more than $82,000, exceeding its goal of $75,000.

“There is a lot of energy and momentum, just people being able to come back together because this is really about support,” said Vince McGrail, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Central Ohio. “It’s about community supporting one another. It’s our largest fundraiser, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is, but it’s also about awareness and people coming together in support so you’re not alone.”

The Columbus Walk to End Alzheimer’s has raised more than $635,000 toward its 2021 goal of $750,000, but the fundraising is not over yet. The Alzheimer’s Association of Central Ohio will continue raising money until the end of the calendar year.