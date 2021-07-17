Vigil held in Delaware in honor of Rep. John Lewis

Delaware

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – The cousin of Martin Luther King Jr. made a stop in the city of Delaware Saturday.

Rev. Joel King, the first cousin to Dr. King, spoke in front of a crowd of people at the Delaware County Courthouse as part of an event honoring the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader, Rep. John Lewis.

“I hope that we inspired them to go back and stay in good trouble as he did, and told us, and asked us to do,” King said. “And also Dr. King as well, to give us the vote, give us the ballot free without issues.”

Similar vigils were held nationwide in honor of Lewis, who died one year ago Saturday. He was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by the Rev. King that had the greatest impact on the movement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Vigil held in Delaware in honor of Rep. John Lewis

ODOT plan looks to increase biking, walking trails across the state, save taxpayers' transportation funds

Marysville prison fellowship program encourages women to remember their hope

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 486 new cases, 28 hospitalizations

Overnight Weather Forecast 07-17-2021

Matt Barnes' Olympics 2020 blog: Tested in Tokyo

More Local News