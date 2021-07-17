Vigil held in Delaware in honor of Rep. John Lewis

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – The cousin of Martin Luther King Jr. made a stop in the city of Delaware Saturday.

Rev. Joel King, the first cousin to Dr. King, spoke in front of a crowd of people at the Delaware County Courthouse as part of an event honoring the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader, Rep. John Lewis.

“I hope that we inspired them to go back and stay in good trouble as he did, and told us, and asked us to do,” King said. “And also Dr. King as well, to give us the vote, give us the ballot free without issues.”

Similar vigils were held nationwide in honor of Lewis, who died one year ago Saturday. He was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by the Rev. King that had the greatest impact on the movement.