VIDEO: Dashcam footage shows pursuit from Tanger Outlets to Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam video of a pursuit Monday night that ended just south of Polaris with four of five suspects being captured.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pursuit started Monday at approximately 8 p.m. after a deputy ran a license plate on a vehicle that came back as stolen. The suspect vehicle then reportedly struck a sheriff’s deputy’s cruiser before fleeing the scene. The deputy was not injured.

The video starts with a different sheriff’s cruiser joining the chase through the Tanger Outlets parking lot.

While driving out to the outlet center, the suspect vehicle swerves right, then quickly back to the left, avoiding a spike strip deployed by a deputy.

The chase then goes onto I-71, reaching high speeds as both the suspect vehicle and the pursuing sheriff’s deputy use all lanes and the roadway’s shoulders.

The suspect then exits I-71 onto the Ikea Way/Gemini Place exit. After leading police on a chase through the business area of Polaris, the pursuit ends up winding through residential areas including through a road construction area.

The deputy then pulls up on a crash at a gas station, where witnesses at the scene appear to point law enforcement officers in the direction that the suspects fled the area on foot.

Three of the suspects were apprehended by Columbus Police while a fourth was apprehended by Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies. A fifth suspect has not yet been caught.

The deputy in the cruiser allegedly hit by the suspects in the Tanger Outlets parking lot was not injured.