DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Hayes High School in Delaware has shut down Tuesday, just a few hours after starting classes.

Delaware City Schools confirmed at 9:53 a.m. that Hayes High School would dismiss students early due to a “lack of heat in the building.” It added that the high school’s staff would be in contact with parents.

While the school district did not confirm what temperatures were without heat inside the building, people responded to the district’s post on social media. One commenter called it “embarrassing” that students had been “sitting in 40-degree classrooms for the last two hours.”

Delaware City Schools noted that the early dismissal only applies to Hayes High School, and no other schools in the district would do the same as of Tuesday morning.

The dismissal and lack of heat came as central Ohio faced temperatures in the 10s and single digits. Storm Team 4 forecasted a high of 16 and a low of six degrees in the evening. Snow showers greeted morning commuters as well.

