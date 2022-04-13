COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally this month in Delaware County.

An event listing on his campaign website confirms a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Delaware on Saturday, April 23.

The news first broke via Facebook post Tuesday night by the Delaware County Republican Party, which said the rally will be held at the county fairgrounds but did not give a date. Sources informed NBC4 the rally would be held on April 23.

The Trump campaign’s event listing on Wednesday notes the rally will start at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 2 p.m.

The rally will be 10 days before the May 3 Republican primary, which includes hotly contested races for U.S. Senate and Ohio governor. Nearly all the candidates in the Senate race have invoked the former president’s name and policies during the campaign.

Trump’s last rally in Ohio was in Lorain County in June 2021. He also held a rally in Circleville 10 days before the November 2020 election.

Tickets for the April 23 event are available through Trump’s campaign website.