Gebru Berihun is charged with two counts of felonious assault (Courtesy/Delaware County Sheriff’s Office)

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 66-year-old man was indicted Thursday on charges related to the stabbing of a married couple at a Powell assisted living facility.

A Delaware County jury indicted Gebru Berihun, a resident of Abbington of Powell Assisted Living, on attempted murder and assault charges after sheriff’s deputies arrested him for allegedly stabbing two fellow residents on Oct. 26, according to a copy of the indictment.

In a probable cause affidavit, witnesses reported seeing Berihun leave his room, located on the 3900 block of Bradford Court, with a knife while wearing a facemask. Witnesses said he walked up to the couple in the common area and stabbed the husband and wife in the back.

Both victims were taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, the man in critical condition and the woman in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Shortly after the stabbings, witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from Berihun’s room. Staff discovered a fire in the microwave that firefighters later extinguished, the affidavit indicates.

Police allegedly found Berihun outside the facility with no visible injuries, and he was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

He was indicted on two counts of attempted murder and four counts of felonious assault and is in custody at the Delaware County Jail.