Police identify 19-year-old woman killed in Delaware crash

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash along U.S. 36 in Delaware Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. on U.S. 36 at Davidson Rd., near the Kroger Distribution Center.

According to Delaware Police, a Honda sedan and a private ambulance were stopped in the westbound lanes at a red light. Just after the light turned green, a westbound tractor-trailer hit the back of the Honda, pushing it into the back of the ambulance.

Several people were taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries. Emma Klausing, 19, of Mount Blanchard, Ohio was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.