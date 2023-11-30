DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – A local paranormal investigator is bringing a new pizzeria with a spooky twist to central Ohio.

Restaurant owner and paranormal investigator Lois Gonzales, alongside her fiancé Zack Bracken, are opening Loiee G’s at 219 S. Sandusky St. in Delaware.

The restaurant won’t be your typical pizza joint; it will feature a mural with iconic scary movie characters eating pizza along with other horror-themed decor. Loiee G’s will also have pinball machines, with a few being horror-themed.

“My fiancé and I, who is the other owner, we love horror movies,” Gonzales said. “We always sit and eat pizza and watch horror movies, so we just wanted to extend our personalities … into the business.”

The restaurant will be family-friendly and not feature any “overly scary” elements, Gonzales said. It plans to play family-friendly horror movies, such as The Nightmare Before Christmas and Disney films, during the day. At night, depending on the crowd, Gonzales said they plan to play more classic horror films.

Loiee G’s will serve New York-style pizza, salad, pizza rolls, sandwiches, pasta, fresh-cut fries, wings and alcohol, according to Gonzales.

“My fiancé and I have been dreaming about opening a place for a long time now,” Gonzales said. “So we’re just really excited to have this dream and to be sharing it with the Delaware community.”

Loiee G’s will open on Dec. 13. The restaurant’s hours will be Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.